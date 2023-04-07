The Kansas City Royals and Franmil Reyes, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 4:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Franmil Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Franmil Reyes At The Plate (2022)

Reyes hit .221 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Reyes had a base hit in 68 out of 118 games last year (57.6%), with at least two hits in 25 of those contests (21.2%).

He homered in 11.9% of his games last year (14 of 118), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Reyes drove in a run in 35 games last season out 118 (29.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 31.4% of his games last year (37 of 118), he scored at least a run, and in six (5.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 51 GP 65 .262 AVG .191 .312 OBP .244 .372 SLG .359 11 XBH 22 4 HR 10 18 RBI 29 64/13 K/BB 93/17 1 SB 1 Home Away 52 GP 66 33 (63.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (53.0%) 12 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.7%) 17 (32.7%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%) 4 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (15.2%) 15 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)