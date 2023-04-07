After going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 4:35 PM ET on Friday.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is batting .154 with a home run and three walks.

Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit twice in seven games this season, with multiple hits in both of those games.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 0 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings