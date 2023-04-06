The Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) are monitoring two players on the injury report heading into their Thursday, April 6 matchup with the Utah Jazz (36-43) at Vivint Arena, which tips at 9:00 PM ET.

The Thunder lost their last outing 136-125 against the Warriors on Tuesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's team-leading 32 points paced the Thunder in the loss.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out For Season Wrist 8.0 4.9 2.0 Luguentz Dort SG Questionable Shoulder 13.8 4.6 2.1

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Lauri Markkanen: Out (Hand), Jordan Clarkson: Out (Finger), Rudy Gay: Out (Back), Talen Horton-Tucker: Questionable (Ankle), Walker Kessler: Out For Season (Concussion)

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK

Thunder Season Insights

The Thunder average 117.6 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 118.0 the Jazz allow.

When Oklahoma City totals more than 118.0 points, it is 24-10.

The Thunder's offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 116.0 points a contest compared to the 117.6 they've averaged this season.

Oklahoma City makes 12.1 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.1. It shoots 35.6% from deep while its opponents hit 36.3% from long range.

The Thunder's 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 13th in the NBA, and the 111.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 15th in the league.

