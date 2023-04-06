Thunder vs. Jazz: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 6
Two sliding squads square off when the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) visit the Utah Jazz (36-43) on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Thunder will look to halt a three-game losing run versus the Jazz, losers of three consecutive games.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Jazz matchup in this article.
Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Thunder vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Thunder Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Thunder (-7)
|239.5
|-265
|+225
|BetMGM
|Thunder (-6.5)
|239.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Thunder (-7)
|239.5
|-278
|+220
|Tipico
|Thunder (-6.5)
|-
|-250
|+210
Thunder vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Thunder score 117.6 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and give up 116.8 (21st in the league) for a +58 scoring differential overall.
- The Jazz put up 117.3 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 118 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a -54 scoring differential.
- These teams are scoring 234.9 points per game between them, 4.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams allow a combined 234.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Oklahoma City has compiled a 44-34-2 record against the spread this season.
- Utah has compiled a 45-33-1 record against the spread this year.
Thunder and Jazz NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+100000
|+60000
|+850
|Jazz
|+100000
|+90000
|-
