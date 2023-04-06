(1-4) will square off against the (2-3) at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, April 6 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 2 Ks, Jordan Lyles will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Blue Jays have been listed as -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+170). The total is 8 runs for this game.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (0-1, 0.00 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-1, 1.69 ERA)

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays were favorites in 133 games last season and won 78 (58.6%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays had a record of 20-16, a 55.6% win rate, when they were favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays hit 98 homers away from home last season (1.2 per game).

Toronto slugged .428 with 3.2 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

The Royals won in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Royals came away with a win five times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Kansas City hit 65 homers at home last season (0.8 per game).

The Royals averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .399 in home contests.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

