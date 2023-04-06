Thursday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (1-4) against the Toronto Blue Jays (2-3) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Royals. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on April 6.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Royals 4, Blue Jays 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals won in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, Kansas City won five of 33 games when listed as at least +170 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Last season Kansas City scored the 24th-most runs in baseball (640 total, four per game).

The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.

Royals Schedule