MJ Melendez -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on April 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

MJ Melendez At The Plate (2022)

  • Melendez had a .314 on-base percentage and batted .217.
  • In 55.0% of his games last year (71 of 129), Melendez had a base hit, and in 26 of those games (20.2%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He went yard in 13.2% of his games in 2022 (17 of 129), including 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Melendez picked up an RBI in 42 of 129 games last year (32.6%), with two or more RBIz in 14 of those games (10.9%).
  • He scored a run in 45 of 129 games last year (34.9%), including 10 multi-run games (7.8%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 63
.229 AVG .205
.304 OBP .325
.424 SLG .362
22 XBH 20
11 HR 7
41 RBI 21
64/28 K/BB 67/39
0 SB 2
Home Away
65 GP 64
39 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (50.0%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (18.8%)
24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.8%)
11 (16.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.4%)
26 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays gave up 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
  • The Blue Jays will look to Gausman (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 50th in WHIP (1.500), and 17th in K/9 (10.5).
