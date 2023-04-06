MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MJ Melendez -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on April 6 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
MJ Melendez At The Plate (2022)
- Melendez had a .314 on-base percentage and batted .217.
- In 55.0% of his games last year (71 of 129), Melendez had a base hit, and in 26 of those games (20.2%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He went yard in 13.2% of his games in 2022 (17 of 129), including 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez picked up an RBI in 42 of 129 games last year (32.6%), with two or more RBIz in 14 of those games (10.9%).
- He scored a run in 45 of 129 games last year (34.9%), including 10 multi-run games (7.8%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.229
|AVG
|.205
|.304
|OBP
|.325
|.424
|SLG
|.362
|22
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|7
|41
|RBI
|21
|64/28
|K/BB
|67/39
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|64
|39 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (50.0%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (18.8%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (32.8%)
|11 (16.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.4%)
|26 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays gave up 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
- The Blue Jays will look to Gausman (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 50th in WHIP (1.500), and 17th in K/9 (10.5).
