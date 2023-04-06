Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Edward Olivares -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on April 6 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Edward Olivares At The Plate (2022)
- Olivares hit .286 with eight doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Olivares had a hit in 31 of 53 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In three of 53 games last year, he left the yard (5.7%). He went deep in 2.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Olivares drove in a run in 13 of 53 games last season (24.5%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He scored a run in 19 of 53 games last year (35.8%), including four multi-run games (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.300
|AVG
|.275
|.342
|OBP
|.327
|.471
|SLG
|.363
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|6
|14/4
|K/BB
|22/6
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays gave up 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
- The Blue Jays will look to Gausman (0-1) in his second start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 50th in WHIP (1.500), and 17th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.