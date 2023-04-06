Bobby Witt Jr. -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is hitting .095 with three walks.

Once in six games this year, Witt Jr. produced a hit, and he had multiple hits in that game.

He has not homered in his six games this year.

Witt Jr. has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in one of six games.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

