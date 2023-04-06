The New York Rangers (46-21-11) take on the St. Louis Blues (36-35-7) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, April 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Rangers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 in their most recent outing, while the Blues are coming off a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Blues vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG

ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-170) Blues (+145) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Blues Betting Insights

This season the Blues have won 20 of the 50 games, or 40.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

St. Louis has a record of 10-17 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 40.8%.

St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 47 of 78 games this season.

Blues vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 263 (9th) Goals 252 (14th) 208 (5th) Goals Allowed 285 (27th) 55 (13th) Power Play Goals 45 (21st) 43 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (22nd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blues with DraftKings.

Blues Advanced Stats

Seven of St. Louis' past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, Blues' game goal totals average 8.7 goals, 1.9 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Blues have scored 252 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 14th in the NHL.

The Blues have conceded 285 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th.

They have a -33 goal differential, which ranks 25th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.