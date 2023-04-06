The New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will meet on Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG to watch as the Rangers and the Blues square off.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/5/2022 Rangers Blues 6-4 NYR

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues have allowed 285 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 27th in the league.
  • The Blues' 252 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 14th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Blues have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) during that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 75 37 34 71 53 52 41.7%
Pavel Buchnevich 59 25 41 66 29 31 33.5%
Brayden Schenn 78 21 42 63 44 39 46.9%
Robert Thomas 70 17 46 63 40 64 52.9%
Justin Faulk 78 11 35 46 57 49 -

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers have allowed 208 total goals (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.
  • The Rangers' 263 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 41 goals during that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 78 26 62 88 97 34 29.4%
Mika Zibanejad 78 39 47 86 64 50 49%
Adam Fox 78 12 57 69 74 86 -
Vincent Trocheck 78 20 39 59 61 52 56.1%
Patrick Kane 70 21 35 56 60 30 50%

