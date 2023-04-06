How to Watch the Blues vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will meet on Thursday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG to watch as the Rangers and the Blues square off.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Blues vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/5/2022
|Rangers
|Blues
|6-4 NYR
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have allowed 285 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 27th in the league.
- The Blues' 252 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 14th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Blues have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) during that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|75
|37
|34
|71
|53
|52
|41.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|59
|25
|41
|66
|29
|31
|33.5%
|Brayden Schenn
|78
|21
|42
|63
|44
|39
|46.9%
|Robert Thomas
|70
|17
|46
|63
|40
|64
|52.9%
|Justin Faulk
|78
|11
|35
|46
|57
|49
|-
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have allowed 208 total goals (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.
- The Rangers' 263 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 41 goals during that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|78
|26
|62
|88
|97
|34
|29.4%
|Mika Zibanejad
|78
|39
|47
|86
|64
|50
|49%
|Adam Fox
|78
|12
|57
|69
|74
|86
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|78
|20
|39
|59
|61
|52
|56.1%
|Patrick Kane
|70
|21
|35
|56
|60
|30
|50%
