When the (1-4) square off against the (2-3) at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:40 PM ET, Zack Greinke will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 4).

The favored Blue Jays have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +150. The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Alek Manoah - TOR (0-0, 13.50 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (0-1, 3.38 ERA)

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays were favorites in 133 games last season and won 78 (58.6%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays had a record of 27-19, a 58.7% win rate, when they were favored by -185 or more by bookmakers last season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays hit 98 homers away from home last season (1.2 per game).

Toronto slugged .428 with 3.2 extra-base hits per game on the road.

The Royals won in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Royals came away with a win 13 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

Kansas City averaged 0.8 homers per home game last season (65 total at home).

The Royals averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .399 in home contests.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+270) Kyle Isbel 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

