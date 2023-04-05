How to Watch the Royals vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals will meet on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET, with Bo Bichette and Salvador Perez among those expected to produce at the plate.
Royals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals hit just 138 homers last season, which ranked 26th in the league.
- The Royals ranked 23rd in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.
- Kansas City's .244 batting average ranked 14th in the majors last season.
- Kansas City ranked 24th in the majors with 640 total runs scored last season.
- The Royals had an OBP of .307 last season, which ranked 21st in MLB.
- Kansas City struck out 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors last season.
- Kansas City had a combined 1.471 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-highest in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zack Greinke will get the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits against the Minnesota Twins.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Pablo Lopez
|4/1/2023
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Sonny Gray
|4/2/2023
|Twins
|L 7-4
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Joe Ryan
|4/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-5
|Home
|Brady Singer
|José Berríos
|4/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-1
|Home
|Kris Bubic
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Alek Manoah
|4/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Kevin Gausman
|4/7/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Alex Cobb
|4/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Ross Stripling
|4/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Kris Bubic
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4/10/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Andrew Heaney
