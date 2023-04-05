Royals vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Kansas City Royals (1-4) against the Toronto Blue Jays (2-3) at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on April 5.
The Blue Jays will call on Alek Manoah versus the Royals and Zack Greinke.
Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Royals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Royals 5, Blue Jays 2.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals came away with 52 wins in the 134 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.
- Last season, Kansas City came away with a win 13 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Last season Kansas City was the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (640 total).
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Zack Greinke vs Pablo Lopez
|April 1
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Jordan Lyles vs Sonny Gray
|April 2
|Twins
|L 7-4
|Brad Keller vs Joe Ryan
|April 3
|Blue Jays
|W 9-5
|Brady Singer vs José Berríos
|April 4
|Blue Jays
|L 4-1
|Kris Bubic vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 5
|Blue Jays
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Alek Manoah
|April 6
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Kevin Gausman
|April 7
|@ Giants
|-
|Brad Keller vs Alex Cobb
|April 8
|@ Giants
|-
|Brady Singer vs Ross Stripling
|April 9
|@ Giants
|-
|Kris Bubic vs Anthony DeSclafani
|April 10
|@ Rangers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Andrew Heaney
