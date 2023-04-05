On Wednesday, Nicky Lopez (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate (2022)

Lopez hit .229 with 12 doubles, four triples and 29 walks.

Lopez got a hit 72 times last year in 141 games (51.1%), including 23 multi-hit games (16.3%).

Including all 141 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Lopez drove in a run in 19 of 141 games last season (13.5%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

In 34.0% of his 141 games last season, he scored a run (48 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (2.1%).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 67 GP 67 .242 AVG .218 .291 OBP .275 .309 SLG .245 11 XBH 5 0 HR 0 11 RBI 9 31/13 K/BB 32/16 7 SB 6 Home Away 69 GP 72 36 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (50.0%) 13 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (13.9%) 25 (36.2%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (31.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (12.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)