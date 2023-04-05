The Kansas City Royals and Nate Eaton, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Nate Eaton At The Plate (2022)

Eaton hit .267 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.

In 45.5% of his 44 games last season, Eaton got a hit. He also had six multi-hit games in 2022.

Logging a trip to the plate in 44 games last season, he hit just one round-tripper.

In 11 of 44 games last year, Eaton drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He scored a run in 13 of 44 games last year (29.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 18 .280 AVG .255 .333 OBP .333 .360 SLG .418 3 XBH 5 0 HR 1 5 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 18/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 21 GP 23 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)