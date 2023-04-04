The 2023 campaign continues for Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (1-3) as they host the Toronto Blue Jays (1-3) in an early-season game at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, April 4. Gametime is scheduled for 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +145 moneyline odds to win. A 10-run over/under has been set in this game.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi - TOR (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kris Bubic - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays entered a game as favorites 133 times last season and won 78, or 58.6%, of those games.

Last season, the Blue Jays won 32 of their 51 games, or 62.7%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing on the road last season (98 total in road outings).

Toronto averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .428 away from home.

The Royals won in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Royals won 16 of 63 games when listed as at least +145 on the moneyline.

Kansas City averaged 0.8 homers per home game last season (65 total at home).

The Royals averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .399 at home.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+135) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+240)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

