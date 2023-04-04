Tuesday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (1-3) taking on the Toronto Blue Jays (1-3) at 7:40 PM (on April 4). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Royals, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi versus the Royals and Kris Bubic.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Royals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Royals 5, Blue Jays 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals won in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, Kansas City won 16 of 63 games when listed as at least +145 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Last season Kansas City had the No. 24 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (640 total runs).

The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.

Royals Schedule