The Kansas City Royals and Matt Duffy, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Twins.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Kauffman Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Matt Duffy At The Plate (2022)

Duffy hit .250 with eight doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.

Duffy got a hit 38 times last season in 77 games (49.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.5%).

Registering a plate appearance in 77 games a season ago, he hit only two long balls.

In 14 of 77 games last season (18.2%), Duffy picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He came around to score in 11 of his 77 games a season ago (14.3%), with more than one run scored three times (3.9%).

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 32 .286 AVG .211 .346 OBP .265 .345 SLG .275 7 XBH 3 0 HR 2 7 RBI 9 19/9 K/BB 31/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 45 GP 32 24 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%) 8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (21.9%) 5 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (18.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.3%) 7 (15.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (21.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)