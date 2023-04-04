The Kansas City Royals and Matt Duffy, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Matt Duffy At The Plate (2022)

  • Duffy hit .250 with eight doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
  • Duffy got a hit 38 times last season in 77 games (49.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.5%).
  • Registering a plate appearance in 77 games a season ago, he hit only two long balls.
  • In 14 of 77 games last season (18.2%), Duffy picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He came around to score in 11 of his 77 games a season ago (14.3%), with more than one run scored three times (3.9%).

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
43 GP 32
.286 AVG .211
.346 OBP .265
.345 SLG .275
7 XBH 3
0 HR 2
7 RBI 9
19/9 K/BB 31/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
45 GP 32
24 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%)
8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (21.9%)
5 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (18.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.3%)
7 (15.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (21.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays allowed 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
  • Kikuchi will start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.
  • The 31-year-old left-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he came on in relief and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
  • Last season he put together a 6-7 record, a 5.19 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP over his 32 games.
