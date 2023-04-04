Isaiah Joe plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 128-118 loss to the Suns (his most recent game) Joe produced seven points.

Let's look at Joe's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.4 12.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 2.6 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA -- 13 15.7 PR 11.5 11.8 14.6 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Isaiah Joe's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Isaiah Joe Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Isaiah Joe has made 3.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 6.4% of his team's total makes.

Joe is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Joe's opponents, the Warriors, have the fastest offensive tempo, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.6 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 22nd in the NBA, conceding 117.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Warriors have allowed 43.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 17th in the NBA.

The Warriors concede 25.8 assists per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have allowed 13 makes per game, 25th in the NBA.

Isaiah Joe vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 30 9 0 1 3 0 1 2/6/2023 18 6 3 0 2 0 1 1/30/2023 25 10 3 0 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Joe or any of his Thunder teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.