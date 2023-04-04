Hunter Dozier -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on April 4 at 7:40 PM ET.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate (2022)

  • Dozier hit .236 with 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Dozier picked up at least one hit 71 times last year in 129 games played (55.0%), including multiple hits on 26 occasions (20.2%).
  • In 12 of 129 games last year, he hit a home run (9.3%). He went deep in 2.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Dozier drove in a run in 29 of 129 games last season (22.5%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (7.8%).
  • In 30.2% of his 129 games last season, he touched home plate (39 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.2%).

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 60
.258 AVG .214
.298 OBP .286
.403 SLG .371
22 XBH 20
5 HR 7
19 RBI 22
61/13 K/BB 64/21
2 SB 2
Home Away
68 GP 61
38 (55.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (54.1%)
15 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (18.0%)
19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%)
5 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.5%)
13 (19.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • Kikuchi starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.
  • When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
  • Last season he compiled a 6-7 record, a 5.19 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP over his 32 games.
