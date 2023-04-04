The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Edward Olivares At The Plate (2022)

Olivares hit .286 with eight doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Olivares got a hit in 58.5% of his 53 games last season, with multiple hits in 20.8% of them.

He homered in three games a year ago (out of 53 opportunities, 5.7%), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to home plate.

In 13 of 53 games last year (24.5%), Olivares picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He scored a run in 19 of 53 games last season, with multiple runs in four of those games.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 23 GP 26 .300 AVG .275 .342 OBP .327 .471 SLG .363 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 9 RBI 6 14/4 K/BB 22/6 2 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 27 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)