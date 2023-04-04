Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr., who went 2-for-3 with two RBI last time in action, take on Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate (2022)
- Witt Jr. notched 150 hits and slugged .428.
- In 70.7% of his 150 games last season, Witt Jr. had a hit. He also had 38 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a home run in 19 games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 12.7%), leaving the ballpark in 3.2% of his trips to home plate.
- Witt Jr. drove in a run in 35.3% of his games last season (53 of 150), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (11.3%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
- He scored a run in 65 of his 150 games a year ago (43.3%), with more than one run scored 17 times (11.3%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|75
|.288
|AVG
|.223
|.339
|OBP
|.257
|.463
|SLG
|.397
|29
|XBH
|28
|8
|HR
|12
|40
|RBI
|40
|49/20
|K/BB
|86/12
|21
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|75
|54 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (69.3%)
|24 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (18.7%)
|39 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (34.7%)
|8 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.7%)
|28 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (20th in the league).
- Kikuchi will take the mound to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old left-hander, came out of the bullpen and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- Last season he finished with a 5.19 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP over his 32 games, compiling a 6-7 record.
