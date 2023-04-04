The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr., who went 2-for-3 with two RBI last time in action, take on Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate (2022)

  • Witt Jr. notched 150 hits and slugged .428.
  • In 70.7% of his 150 games last season, Witt Jr. had a hit. He also had 38 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a home run in 19 games a year ago (out of 150 opportunities, 12.7%), leaving the ballpark in 3.2% of his trips to home plate.
  • Witt Jr. drove in a run in 35.3% of his games last season (53 of 150), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (11.3%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
  • He scored a run in 65 of his 150 games a year ago (43.3%), with more than one run scored 17 times (11.3%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 75
.288 AVG .223
.339 OBP .257
.463 SLG .397
29 XBH 28
8 HR 12
40 RBI 40
49/20 K/BB 86/12
21 SB 9
Home Away
75 GP 75
54 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (69.3%)
24 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.7%)
39 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (34.7%)
8 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.7%)
28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (20th in the league).
  • Kikuchi will take the mound to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old left-hander, came out of the bullpen and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.19 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP over his 32 games, compiling a 6-7 record.
