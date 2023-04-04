Blues vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Philadelphia Flyers (29-34-13) take a seven-game road losing streak into a matchup against the St. Louis Blues (35-35-7) on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and NBCS-PH.
Blues vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and NBCS-PH
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-140)
|Flyers (+120)
|6.5
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have been a moneyline favorite 25 times this season, and have gone 13-12 in those games.
- St. Louis has a 10-7 record (winning 58.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
- The Blues have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this matchup.
- St. Louis and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 47 of 77 games this season.
Blues vs. Flyers Rankings
|Blues Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|248 (14th)
|Goals
|205 (29th)
|283 (29th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (22nd)
|45 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|33 (31st)
|54 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (24th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- Seven of St. Louis' last 10 games hit the over.
- The Blues and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Blues have scored 2.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Blues are ranked 14th in the league with 248 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Blues rank 29th in total goals against, giving up 3.7 goals per game (283 total) in league play.
- They're ranked 25th in the league with a -35 goal differential .
