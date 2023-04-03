Jose Berrios and Brady Singer are the scheduled starters when the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals play on Monday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals ranked 26th in Major League Baseball with just 138 home runs as a team.

The Royals ranked 23rd in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.

Kansas City had a team batting average of .244 last season, which ranked 14th among MLB teams.

Kansas City scored the 24th-most runs in the majors last season with 640 (4.0 per game).

The Royals had the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.307).

Kansas City struck out 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

The Royals had the 27th-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors last season.

Kansas City had a combined WHIP of 1.471 as a pitching staff, which was first-worst in baseball last season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Singer has been named the starter for the Royals and will make his first start this season.

The last time the 26-year-old pitched was on Friday, Sept. 30 against the Cleveland Guardians. The righty threw 5 2/3 innings as the starter in that matchup.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Twins L 2-0 Home Zack Greinke Pablo Lopez 4/1/2023 Twins L 2-0 Home Jordan Lyles Sonny Gray 4/2/2023 Twins L 7-4 Home Brad Keller Joe Ryan 4/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brady Singer José Berríos 4/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Kris Bubic Yusei Kikuchi 4/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zack Greinke Alek Manoah 4/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jordan Lyles Kevin Gausman 4/7/2023 Giants - Away Brad Keller Alex Cobb 4/8/2023 Giants - Away Brady Singer Ross Stripling

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.