Nicky Lopez -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on April 3 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nicky Lopez At The Plate (2022)

Lopez hit .229 with 12 doubles, four triples and 29 walks.

Lopez got a hit 72 times last year in 141 games (51.1%), including 23 multi-hit games (16.3%).

He did not hit a home run last year in the 141 games he logged a plate appearance in.

In 19 of 141 games last year, Lopez picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He scored a run in 34.0% of his games last year (48 of 141), with two or more runs on three occasions (2.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 67 GP 67 .242 AVG .218 .291 OBP .275 .309 SLG .245 11 XBH 5 0 HR 0 11 RBI 9 31/13 K/BB 32/16 7 SB 6 Home Away 69 GP 72 36 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (50.0%) 13 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (13.9%) 25 (36.2%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (31.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (12.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)