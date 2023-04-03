MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
MJ Melendez At The Plate (2022)
- Melendez had a .314 on-base percentage and batted .217.
- In 71 of 129 games last year (55.0%) Melendez got at least one hit, and in 26 of those contests (20.2%) he picked up two or more.
- Including the 129 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 17 of them (13.2%), leaving the ballpark in 3.4% of his trips to home plate.
- In 42 of 129 games last year (32.6%), Melendez picked up an RBI, and 14 of those games (10.9%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
- He crossed the plate in 45 of 129 games last season (34.9%), including scoring more than once in 7.8% of his games (10 times).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.229
|AVG
|.205
|.304
|OBP
|.325
|.424
|SLG
|.362
|22
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|7
|41
|RBI
|21
|64/28
|K/BB
|67/39
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|64
|39 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (50.0%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (18.8%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (32.8%)
|11 (16.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.4%)
|26 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Berrios will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
- The 28-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Baltimore Orioles.
- He ranked 45th in ERA (5.23), 45th in WHIP (1.419), and 29th in K/9 (7.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
