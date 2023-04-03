After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

MJ Melendez At The Plate (2022)

  • Melendez had a .314 on-base percentage and batted .217.
  • In 71 of 129 games last year (55.0%) Melendez got at least one hit, and in 26 of those contests (20.2%) he picked up two or more.
  • Including the 129 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 17 of them (13.2%), leaving the ballpark in 3.4% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 42 of 129 games last year (32.6%), Melendez picked up an RBI, and 14 of those games (10.9%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
  • He crossed the plate in 45 of 129 games last season (34.9%), including scoring more than once in 7.8% of his games (10 times).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 63
.229 AVG .205
.304 OBP .325
.424 SLG .362
22 XBH 20
11 HR 7
41 RBI 21
64/28 K/BB 67/39
0 SB 2
Home Away
65 GP 64
39 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (50.0%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (18.8%)
24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.8%)
11 (16.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.4%)
26 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • Berrios will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
  • The 28-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Baltimore Orioles.
  • He ranked 45th in ERA (5.23), 45th in WHIP (1.419), and 29th in K/9 (7.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
