Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Jackie Bradley Jr., who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate (2022)
- Bradley hit .203 with 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks.
- Bradley reached base via a hit in 52 of 133 games last season (39.1%), including multiple hits in 12.8% of those games (17 of them).
- He took the pitcher deep in 3.0% of his games last season (133 in all), going deep in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Bradley drove in a run in 17.3% of his 133 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 6.8% of them (nine). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He crossed home plate safely in 28 of 133 games last year (21.1%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|57
|.256
|AVG
|.153
|.290
|OBP
|.224
|.405
|SLG
|.222
|18
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|19
|34/8
|K/BB
|43/16
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|69
|32 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (29.0%)
|11 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (8.7%)
|13 (20.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (21.7%)
|3 (4.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.4%)
|12 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (15.9%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Berrios makes his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 28-year-old right-hander, started and went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- Among qualified pitchers in the league last year he ranked 45th in ERA (5.23), 45th in WHIP (1.419), and 29th in K/9 (7.8).
