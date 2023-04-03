Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Franmil Reyes (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Franmil Reyes At The Plate (2022)
- Reyes hit .221 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
- Reyes had a hit 68 times last season in 118 games (57.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (21.2%).
- Including the 118 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 14 of them (11.9%), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his trips to home plate.
- Reyes drove in a run in 35 of 118 games last season (29.7%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.3%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He crossed the plate in 37 of 118 games last year (31.4%), including scoring more than once in 5.1% of his games (six times).
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|65
|.262
|AVG
|.191
|.312
|OBP
|.244
|.372
|SLG
|.359
|11
|XBH
|22
|4
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|29
|64/13
|K/BB
|93/17
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|66
|33 (63.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (53.0%)
|12 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.7%)
|17 (32.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (30.3%)
|4 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (15.2%)
|15 (28.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (30.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays surrendered 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
- Berrios makes his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 28-year-old right-hander started the game and went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- His 5.23 ERA ranked 45th, 1.419 WHIP ranked 45th, and 7.8 K/9 ranked 29th among qualified MLB pitchers last season.
