The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr., who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate (2022)

  • Witt Jr. had 150 total hits while slugging .428.
  • Witt Jr. had a base hit in 106 out of 150 games last season (70.7%), with more than one hit in 38 of them (25.3%).
  • In 19 of 150 games last year, he hit a long ball (12.7%). He went deep in 3.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 35.3% of his games a season ago (53 of 150), Witt Jr. picked up an RBI. In 17 of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in nine contests.
  • He came around to score in 65 of his 150 games a year ago (43.3%), with more than one run scored 17 times (11.3%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 75
.288 AVG .223
.339 OBP .257
.463 SLG .397
29 XBH 28
8 HR 12
40 RBI 40
49/20 K/BB 86/12
21 SB 9
Home Away
75 GP 75
54 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (69.3%)
24 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.7%)
39 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (34.7%)
8 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.7%)
28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • Berrios will start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
  • The 28-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Baltimore Orioles.
  • Last season he ranked 45th in ERA (5.23), 45th in WHIP (1.419), and 29th in K/9 (7.8) among qualified pitchers in the league.
