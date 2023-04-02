Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate (2022)
- Pasquantino hit .295 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.
- Pasquantino got a hit in 50 of 72 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He hit a long ball in 10 of 72 games in 2022 (13.9%), including 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 of 72 games last season (25.0%), Pasquantino picked up an RBI, and eight of those games (11.1%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- He scored in 23 of 72 games last year (31.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|40
|.318
|AVG
|.278
|.422
|OBP
|.357
|.551
|SLG
|.384
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|13
|10/20
|K/BB
|24/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|40
|22 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (70.0%)
|10 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (30.0%)
|14 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (22.5%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (10.0%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (22.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
- The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Twins allowed 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Ryan makes his first start of the season for the Twins.
- The 26-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings in his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30 against the Detroit Tigers.
- Last season he compiled a 13-8 record, a 3.55 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP over his 27 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.