The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate (2022)

  • Pasquantino hit .295 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Pasquantino got a hit in 50 of 72 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 22 of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in 10 of 72 games in 2022 (13.9%), including 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 18 of 72 games last season (25.0%), Pasquantino picked up an RBI, and eight of those games (11.1%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • He scored in 23 of 72 games last year (31.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
32 GP 40
.318 AVG .278
.422 OBP .357
.551 SLG .384
13 XBH 8
6 HR 4
14 RBI 13
10/20 K/BB 24/16
0 SB 1
32 GP 40
22 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (70.0%)
10 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (30.0%)
14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (22.5%)
6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.0%)
9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (22.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
  • The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
  • The Twins allowed 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Ryan makes his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • The 26-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings in his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30 against the Detroit Tigers.
  • Last season he compiled a 13-8 record, a 3.55 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP over his 27 games.
