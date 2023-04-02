How to Watch the Thunder vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns (42-35) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) on April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Thunder vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 25-15 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.6% from the field.
- The Suns are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank eighth.
- The Thunder put up 5.9 more points per game (117.4) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.5).
- When it scores more than 111.5 points, Oklahoma City is 31-20.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder put up 121.1 points per game at home, 7.3 more than away (113.8). Defensively they allow 115.7 per game, 1.5 fewer points than on the road (117.2).
- Oklahoma City allows 115.7 points per game at home, and 117.2 away.
- The Thunder pick up 1.9 more assists per game at home (25.3) than on the road (23.4).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out For Season
|Wrist
