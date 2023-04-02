Thunder vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (42-35) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ. The point total in the matchup is 235.5.
Thunder vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSAZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-4.5
|235.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 235.5 points in 34 of 78 outings.
- Oklahoma City's games this season have had an average of 233.9 points, 1.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- So far this year, Oklahoma City has compiled a 45-32-0 record against the spread.
- The Thunder have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (44%) in those games.
- This season, Oklahoma City has won 12 of its 28 games, or 42.9%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Thunder vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|20
|26%
|113.5
|230.9
|111.5
|227.9
|226.0
|Thunder
|34
|43.6%
|117.4
|230.9
|116.4
|227.9
|230.5
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Oklahoma City has two wins against the spread, and is 5-5 overall, over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Thunder have hit the over four times.
- Oklahoma City has performed better against the spread away (23-16-0) than at home (22-16-0) this season.
- The Thunder's 117.4 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 111.5 the Suns give up.
- When it scores more than 111.5 points, Oklahoma City is 35-15 against the spread and 31-20 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Thunder vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|40-36
|16-14
|38-39
|Thunder
|45-32
|24-11
|43-35
Thunder vs. Suns Point Insights
|Suns
|Thunder
|113.5
|117.4
|18
|5
|23-7
|35-15
|23-8
|31-20
|111.5
|116.4
|4
|19
|35-21
|24-8
|39-17
|23-9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.