Thunder vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 2
The Phoenix Suns (42-35), on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center, will try to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Thunder matchup.
Thunder vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSAZ
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Thunder vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-5.5)
|236.5
|-225
|+190
|BetMGM
|Suns (-5.5)
|236.5
|-225
|+180
|Tipico
|Suns (-4.5)
|233.5
|-190
|+160
Thunder vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Suns' +154 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of scoring 113.5 points per game (18th in the NBA) while allowing 111.5 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The Thunder score 117.4 points per game (fifth in NBA) and allow 116.4 (19th in league) for a +79 scoring differential overall.
- These teams score a combined 230.9 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams give up 227.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Phoenix has covered 39 times in 77 games with a spread this season.
- Oklahoma City has covered 44 times in 78 chances against the spread this year.
Thunder and Suns NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+100000
|+60000
|+750
|Suns
|+450
|+220
|-
