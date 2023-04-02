The Phoenix Suns (42-35) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center as 5.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ.

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSAZ

BSOK and BSAZ Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 115 - Suns 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 5.5)

Thunder (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



The Thunder's .577 ATS win percentage (45-32-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .494 mark (38-36-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (53.8%).

Oklahoma City and its opponents have exceeded the point total 52.6% of the time this season (41 out of 78). That's more often than Phoenix and its opponents have (36 out of 77).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 33-14, while the Thunder are 22-28 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Thunder Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Oklahoma City is fifth-best in the league on offense (117.4 points scored per game) and ranked 19th on defense (116.4 points allowed).

With 24.3 assists per game, the Thunder are 21st in the NBA.

The Thunder are 14th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.1 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.7%).

Oklahoma City attempts 36.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.1% of Oklahoma City's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71.9% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.