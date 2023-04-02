Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder face the Phoenix Suns at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in his most recent game (March 31 loss against the Pacers) posted 39 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

With prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 31.4 33.0 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 5.1 Assists 4.5 5.4 4.1 PRA 40.5 41.6 42.2 PR 36.5 36.2 38.1 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.7



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 18.3% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 5.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

The Thunder average the third-most possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Conceding 111.5 points per game, the Suns are the fourth-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Suns are the 13th-ranked team in the league, giving up 42.8 rebounds per game.

Conceding 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.

The Suns allow 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 35 40 5 4 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.