MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
MJ Melendez At The Plate (2022)
- Melendez had a .314 on-base percentage and batted .217.
- Melendez got a hit in 55.0% of his 129 games last season, with multiple hits in 20.2% of those contests.
- In 17 of 129 games last year, he homered (13.2%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 42 of 129 games last year (32.6%), Melendez drove in a run, and 14 of those games (10.9%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
- He scored a run in 45 of his 129 games a season ago (34.9%), with more than one run scored 10 times (7.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.229
|AVG
|.205
|.304
|OBP
|.325
|.424
|SLG
|.362
|22
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|7
|41
|RBI
|21
|64/28
|K/BB
|67/39
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|64
|39 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (50.0%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (18.8%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (32.8%)
|11 (16.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.4%)
|26 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff was 20th in the league last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Ryan takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Twins.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 26-year-old right-hander started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 3.55 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP, compiling a 13-8 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.