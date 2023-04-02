The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Luguentz Dort, take on the Phoenix Suns at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, a 121-117 loss to the Pacers, Dort tallied 12 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Now let's examine Dort's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.8 13.3 Rebounds 5.5 4.6 6.7 Assists -- 2.1 1.6 PRA 19.5 20.5 21.6 PR 18.5 18.4 20 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.2



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Suns

Dort has taken 11.8 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 11.6% and 9.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.9 threes per game, or 14.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Dort's Thunder average 104.7 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Allowing 111.5 points per contest, the Suns are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Suns have allowed 42.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 13th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Suns have given up 23.4 per game, fourth in the NBA.

The Suns are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 33 20 3 1 4 0 0 3/8/2023 20 7 0 0 1 0 0 2/24/2023 36 17 10 1 1 1 1

