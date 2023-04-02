Jackie Bradley Jr. makes his season debut when the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins and Joe Ryan at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate (2022)

  • Bradley hit .203 with 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks.
  • Bradley got a hit in 52 of 133 games last season, with multiple hits in 17 of those games.
  • In four of 133 games last year, he homered (3.0%). He went deep in 1.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Bradley picked up an RBI in 17.3% of his 133 games last season, with more than one RBI in 6.8% of them (nine). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • He scored a run in 28 of 133 games last year (21.1%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
58 GP 57
.256 AVG .153
.290 OBP .224
.405 SLG .222
18 XBH 10
3 HR 1
19 RBI 19
34/8 K/BB 43/16
1 SB 1
64 GP 69
32 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (29.0%)
11 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (8.7%)
13 (20.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (21.7%)
3 (4.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%)
12 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (15.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.
  • The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
  • Ryan will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • The 26-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Detroit Tigers.
  • In 27 games last season he finished with a 13-8 record and had a 3.55 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP.
