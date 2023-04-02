After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate (2022)

  • Dozier hit .236 with 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Dozier picked up a hit in 55.0% of his games last year (71 of 129), with more than one hit in 26 of them (20.2%).
  • He homered in 9.3% of his games in 2022 (12 of 129), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Dozier picked up an RBI in 22.5% of his 129 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 7.8% of those contests (10). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 30.2% of his games last year (39 of 129), he touched home plate at least one time, and in eight (6.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 60
.258 AVG .214
.298 OBP .286
.403 SLG .371
22 XBH 20
5 HR 7
19 RBI 22
61/13 K/BB 64/21
2 SB 2
Home Away
68 GP 61
38 (55.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (54.1%)
15 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (18.0%)
19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%)
5 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.5%)
13 (19.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Twins pitching staff was 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Ryan will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared on Friday, Sept. 30 against the Detroit Tigers.
  • In his 27 appearances last season he put together a 13-8 record, had a 3.55 ERA, and a 1.102 WHIP.
