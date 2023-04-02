After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate (2022)

Dozier hit .236 with 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.

Dozier picked up a hit in 55.0% of his games last year (71 of 129), with more than one hit in 26 of them (20.2%).

He homered in 9.3% of his games in 2022 (12 of 129), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Dozier picked up an RBI in 22.5% of his 129 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 7.8% of those contests (10). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 30.2% of his games last year (39 of 129), he touched home plate at least one time, and in eight (6.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 60 .258 AVG .214 .298 OBP .286 .403 SLG .371 22 XBH 20 5 HR 7 19 RBI 22 61/13 K/BB 64/21 2 SB 2 Home Away 68 GP 61 38 (55.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (54.1%) 15 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (18.0%) 19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%) 5 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.5%) 13 (19.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

