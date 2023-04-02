Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Edward Olivares At The Plate (2022)
- Olivares hit .286 with eight doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Olivares picked up at least one hit 31 times last season in 53 games played (58.5%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (20.8%).
- He took the pitcher deep in 5.7% of his games last season (53 in all), going deep in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Olivares picked up an RBI in 13 of 53 games last season (24.5%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He crossed home plate in 19 of his 53 games a year ago (35.8%), with more than one run scored four times (7.5%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.300
|AVG
|.275
|.342
|OBP
|.327
|.471
|SLG
|.363
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|6
|14/4
|K/BB
|22/6
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Ryan will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 26-year-old righty, started and went six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- In his 27 appearances last season he put together a 13-8 record, had a 3.55 ERA, and a 1.102 WHIP.
