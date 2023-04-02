After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate (2022)

  • Witt Jr. registered 150 hits and slugged .428.
  • In 70.7% of his 150 games last season, Witt Jr. had a hit. He also had 38 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Including the 150 games he played in last season, he went deep in 19 of them (12.7%), leaving the yard in 3.2% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 35.3% of his games a season ago (53 of 150), Witt Jr. picked up an RBI. In 17 of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in nine contests.
  • He scored in 65 of 150 games last year (43.3%), including 17 multi-run games (11.3%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 75
.288 AVG .223
.339 OBP .257
.463 SLG .397
29 XBH 28
8 HR 12
40 RBI 40
49/20 K/BB 86/12
21 SB 9
Home Away
75 GP 75
54 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (69.3%)
24 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.7%)
39 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (34.7%)
8 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.7%)
28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Twins pitching staff was 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
  • Ryan will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • The 26-year-old righty last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Detroit Tigers, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 13-8 record, a 3.55 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP over his 27 games.
