Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate (2022)
- Witt Jr. registered 150 hits and slugged .428.
- In 70.7% of his 150 games last season, Witt Jr. had a hit. He also had 38 multi-hit games in 2022.
- Including the 150 games he played in last season, he went deep in 19 of them (12.7%), leaving the yard in 3.2% of his trips to home plate.
- In 35.3% of his games a season ago (53 of 150), Witt Jr. picked up an RBI. In 17 of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in nine contests.
- He scored in 65 of 150 games last year (43.3%), including 17 multi-run games (11.3%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|75
|.288
|AVG
|.223
|.339
|OBP
|.257
|.463
|SLG
|.397
|29
|XBH
|28
|8
|HR
|12
|40
|RBI
|40
|49/20
|K/BB
|86/12
|21
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|75
|54 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (69.3%)
|24 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (18.7%)
|39 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (34.7%)
|8 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.7%)
|28 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff was 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
- Ryan will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old righty last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Detroit Tigers, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
- Last season he finished with a 13-8 record, a 3.55 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP over his 27 games.
