Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will meet Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium, at 4:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 138 home runs ranked 26th in MLB last season.

The Royals were 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .380 last season.

Kansas City's .244 batting average ranked 14th in the majors last season.

Kansas City scored 640 runs (four per game) last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.

The Royals had an on-base percentage of .307 last season, which ranked 21st in the majors.

Kansas City had a 7.6 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 25th in the majors.

The Royals had the 27th-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors last season.

Kansas City had a combined WHIP of 1.471 as a pitching staff, which was first-worst in baseball last season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Lyles gets the nod for the Royals and will make his first start of the season.

The last time the 32-year-old righty pitched was on Friday, Sept. 30, throwing seven innings as the starter against the New York Yankees.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Twins L 2-0 Home Zack Greinke Pablo Lopez 4/1/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Lyles Sonny Gray 4/2/2023 Twins - Home Brad Keller Joe Ryan 4/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brady Singer José Berríos 4/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Kris Bubic Yusei Kikuchi 4/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zack Greinke Alek Manoah 4/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jordan Lyles Kevin Gausman

