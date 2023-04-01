Nate Eaton is back in the lineup for the Kansas City Royals and will face Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nate Eaton At The Plate (2022)

  • Eaton hit .267 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Eaton picked up a hit in 45.5% of his games last season (20 of 44), with multiple hits in six of those contests (13.6%).
  • He hit a long ball once out of 44 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 11 of 44 games last season, Eaton picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • In 13 of 44 games last season (29.5%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 18
.280 AVG .255
.333 OBP .333
.360 SLG .418
3 XBH 5
0 HR 1
5 RBI 7
12/4 K/BB 18/6
6 SB 5
Home Away
21 GP 23
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in the league.
  • The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins allowed 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Gray will start for the Twins, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, Sept. 19, the 33-year-old righty started the game and went two innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.16 ERA and a 1.128 WHIP over his 24 games, compiling an 8-5 record.
