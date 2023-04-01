Nate Eaton is back in the lineup for the Kansas City Royals and will face Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nate Eaton At The Plate (2022)

Eaton hit .267 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.

Eaton picked up a hit in 45.5% of his games last season (20 of 44), with multiple hits in six of those contests (13.6%).

He hit a long ball once out of 44 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 11 of 44 games last season, Eaton picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

In 13 of 44 games last season (29.5%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 18 .280 AVG .255 .333 OBP .333 .360 SLG .418 3 XBH 5 0 HR 1 5 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 18/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 21 GP 23 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

