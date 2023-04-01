Kyle Isbel -- 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Isbel At The Plate (2022)

  • Isbel hit .210 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
  • Isbel had a hit 39 times last season in 105 games (37.1%), including 14 multi-hit games (13.3%).
  • He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 105 opportunities, 4.8%), leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his trips to home plate.
  • Isbel picked up an RBI in 20 of 105 games last season (19.0%), with two or more RBIz in five of those games (4.8%).
  • He scored a run in 24.8% of his 105 games last season, with two or more runs in 4.8% of those games (five).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 38
.257 AVG .154
.291 OBP .231
.414 SLG .248
13 XBH 6
3 HR 2
14 RBI 14
35/5 K/BB 40/11
8 SB 1
Home Away
54 GP 51
25 (46.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (27.5%)
10 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (7.8%)
17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (17.6%)
3 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.9%)
11 (20.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (17.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Twins pitching staff was 20th in the league last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Gray will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • The 33-year-old righty started and threw two innings when he last appeared Monday, Sept. 19 against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • Over his 24 appearances last season he finished with a 3.16 ERA and a 1.128 WHIP, putting together an 8-5 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.