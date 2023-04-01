Saturday's game at has the Kansas Jayhawks (24-11) going head-to-head against the Columbia Lions (28-5) at 5:30 PM (on April 1). Our computer prediction projects a 72-67 victory for Kansas, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Their last time out, the Jayhawks won on Wednesday 61-36 over Washington.

Kansas vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Kansas vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 72, Columbia 67

Kansas Schedule Analysis

The Jayhawks' signature win this season came in a 98-93 victory over the No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones on March 1.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Jayhawks are 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins, but also tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Kansas has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (eight).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Jayhawks are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.

Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins

98-93 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on March 1

77-50 on the road over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on December 8

80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 40) on December 31

66-57 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 40) on February 26

78-64 at home over Arkansas (No. 45) on March 26

Kansas Performance Insights