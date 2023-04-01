Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Hunter Dozier, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Hunter Dozier At The Plate (2022)
- Dozier hit .236 with 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.
- In 55.0% of his games last season (71 of 129), Dozier got a base hit, and in 26 of those games (20.2%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in 9.3% of his games in 2022 (12 of 129), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Dozier drove in a run in 29 games last year out of 129 (22.5%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- In 39 of 129 games last season (30.2%) he scored a run, and in eight of those games (6.2%) he scored two or more runs.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|60
|.258
|AVG
|.214
|.298
|OBP
|.286
|.403
|SLG
|.371
|22
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|22
|61/13
|K/BB
|64/21
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|61
|38 (55.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (54.1%)
|15 (22.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (18.0%)
|19 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (32.8%)
|5 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (11.5%)
|13 (19.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (26.2%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff ranked 20th in the league last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Gray will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first this season.
- The 33-year-old right-hander last appeared Monday, Sept. 19 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he started and went two innings.
- In his 24 appearances last season he compiled an 8-5 record, had a 3.16 ERA, and a 1.128 WHIP.
