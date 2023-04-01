On Saturday, Edward Olivares (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Edward Olivares At The Plate (2022)

  • Olivares hit .286 with eight doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • Olivares had a hit in 31 of 53 games last season, with multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • In three of 53 games last year, he left the yard (5.7%). He went deep in 2.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Olivares picked up an RBI in 13 of 53 games last season (24.5%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • He scored a run in 19 of 53 games last year (35.8%), including four multi-run games (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
23 GP 26
.300 AVG .275
.342 OBP .327
.471 SLG .363
6 XBH 6
3 HR 1
9 RBI 6
14/4 K/BB 22/6
2 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 27
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%)
2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
  • The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Gray will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • The 33-year-old right-hander started and threw two innings when he last appeared on Monday, Sept. 19 against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.16 ERA and a 1.128 WHIP over his 24 games, compiling an 8-5 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.