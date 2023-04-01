Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate (2022)
- Witt Jr. racked up 150 total hits while slugging .428.
- In 106 of 150 games last season (70.7%) Witt Jr. got at least one hit, and in 38 of those contests (25.3%) he picked up more than one.
- He went yard in 12.7% of his games last year (19 of 150), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.3% of his games a year ago (53 of 150), Witt Jr. drove in a run. In 17 of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in nine contests.
- He crossed the plate in 65 of 150 games last season (43.3%), including scoring more than once in 11.3% of his games (17 times).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|75
|.288
|AVG
|.223
|.339
|OBP
|.257
|.463
|SLG
|.397
|29
|XBH
|28
|8
|HR
|12
|40
|RBI
|40
|49/20
|K/BB
|86/12
|21
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|75
|54 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (69.3%)
|24 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (18.7%)
|39 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (34.7%)
|8 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.7%)
|28 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Gray gets the call to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 33-year-old righty started and threw two innings when he last appeared on Monday, Sept. 19 against the Cleveland Guardians.
- In 24 games last season he put together an 8-5 record and had a 3.16 ERA and a 1.128 WHIP.
