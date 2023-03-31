The Indiana Pacers (33-44) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39) after losing three straight home games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Pacers matchup.

Thunder vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSOK

BSIN and BSOK Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Thunder vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Thunder have a +83 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 117.5 points per game to rank fifth in the league and are allowing 116.4 per outing to rank 19th in the NBA.

The Pacers' -244 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.9 points per game (11th in NBA) while giving up 119.1 per contest (29th in league).

These teams score a combined 233.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender a combined 235.5 points per game, four fewer points than this contest's total.

Oklahoma City is 44-31-2 ATS this season.

Indiana is 39-36-2 ATS this season.

Thunder Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jalen Williams 22.5 -125 14.1 Josh Giddey 21.5 -115 16.5 Isaiah Joe 15.5 -110 9.4 Luguentz Dort 14.5 -125 13.8 Jaylin Williams 7.5 +105 5.9

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Josh Giddey or another Thunder player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Thunder and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +70000 +40000 +600 Pacers +100000 +90000 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Thunder? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.